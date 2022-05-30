Russia: Several injured in bomb attack in occupied Melitopol

At least three people were injured in a bomb attack in the southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol, according to Russian occupiers.



"Today at 7.40 am [0440 GMT] there was a powerful explosion in the city centre," the head of the Russian military administration, Vladimir Rogov, wrote on the Telegram app. He spoke of a terrorist attack.



According to reports, a bomb placed under a parked vehicle detonated in Victory Square, which is where the Russian-occupied administration building is located. The explosive device injured volunteers who were unloading Russian aid supplies to the population, Russian media reported.



Melitopol is located in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhia Oblast and has been used by the Russian forces as their administrative base, since the regional capital Zaporizhia is still controlled by Kiev.



Increased Ukrainian partisan activity has already been reported in the region in recent weeks - including attacks on infrastructure, Russian soldiers, as well as collaborators working with the Russian occupiers.



