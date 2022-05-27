News
German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung regrets 'discomfort' caused by Zelensky caricature
Published May 27,2022
The editor-in-chief's office of the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) regrets the "discomfort" caused by the publication of a caricature of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that was criticized as resembling anti-Semitic imagery of the past.
"As we can see from reader reactions, the cartoon arouses anti-Semitic associations in some people. This was in no way intended by us," the office told DPA and stressed: "The SZ is against any form of anti-Semitism."
The cartoon depicting Zelensky as an oversized figure at the World Economic Forum in Davos led to accusations of anti-Semitism. Zelensky has Jewish roots.
"If one compares the caricature with the real television images of the World Economic Forum, it is a realistic illustration and symbolizes how strong is the topic 'Ukraine war' in this forum," the SZ said.