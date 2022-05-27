News World German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung regrets 'discomfort' caused by Zelensky caricature

"As we can see from reader reactions, the cartoon arouses anti-Semitic associations in some people. This was in no way intended by us," the office told dpa and stressed: "The SZ is against any form of anti-Semitism."

DPA WORLD Published May 27,2022