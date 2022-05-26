Two minors killed by PKK fire in northern Iraq - local official

Sipan Farhad, a 9-year-old wounded following a rocket attack in the Kurdish autonomous region of Iraq, is comforted by his father as he lays in bed at a hospital in the Kurdish northern Iraqi city of Dohuk [AFP]

At least two minors were killed by the PKK terrorists on Thursday when projectiles hit orchards in northern Iraq 's autonomous Kurdish region, a local official said.

The bloody-minded PKK has been waging an armed campaign against the Turkish state since 1984, that has killed 40,000 people, many of them civilians.

"Artillery fire targeted Bamarni sector, killing two civilians -- minors -- and injuring two other civilians," Warchine Suleimane, head of a local district, told AFP.

Relatives said that two children aged between 10 and 13 were killed by the fire.

They spoke to AFP at a mosque in the town of Dohuk, where the bodies were taken for funeral preparations.

In a statement, Kurdish counter-terror forces accused the PKK of "firing two rockets on the village of Ardana in Bamarni sector", and they put the toll at two dead and two injured.

Ankara has launched a series of operations against PKK terrorists in Iraq and Syria, the latest one in northern Iraq beginning in April.

Ankara and its Western allies brand the PKK a terrorist organisation.





