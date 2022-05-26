Lukashenko orders new military command for south of Belarus, bordering Ukraine

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday ordered the creation of a new military command for the south of country, bordering Ukraine.

"A new front has opened and we can't fail to pay attention to it," Lukashenko, wearing military uniform, told a televised meeting of defence officials.

He said the new command had been proposed last year but needed to be set up immediately.

"Even before creating it, we are obliged today - quickly, on the run, to work out the defence of our southern borders," Lukashenko said.

Belarus is a close ally of Russia and allowed it to launch the northern prong of its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

Any build-up of Belarusian forces near the border will further stretch Ukraine's military as it defends against Russian attacks focused on the Donbas region hundreds of miles (km) to the east.