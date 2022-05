At least 6 die when bus carrying migrants crashes in Mexico

Forensic technicians work at a scene where a bus transporting migrants fell into a ravine killing six migrants and injuring others in San Luis Potosi state, Mexico (REUTERS)

At least six people died and 25 others were injured when a bus carrying migrants in Mexico plunged through a guardrail and rolled down an embankment, local media reported Wednesday.

The passenger bus was transporting families of migrants when it overturned in San Luis Potosí in northern Mexico, TV Azteca reported.

Among the victims were nationals of Honduras, El Salvador and Cuba, it added.

The injured were taken to a hospital and authorities launched an investigation into the accident.