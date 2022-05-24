News World UNICEF: Rich nations' overconsumption destroys environments globally

In this photo released by UNICEF, young girls take water from a UNICEF-supported water point at the Guyah site for internally-displaced people in the Afar region of Ethiopia (AP)

If the whole world consumed resources at the rate of the world's wealthiest countries, the equivalent of more than three earths would be needed to keep up, according to UNICEF.



In a report released Tuesday, the UN children's fund compared the global environmental impact of 39 countries in the European Union and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).



Exposure to harmful pollutants, consumption of resources, dumping of e-waste and national contributions to the climate crisis are among the indicators the report takes into account.



Spain, Ireland and Portugal are at the top of the ranking as they offer their own children a good environment to live in and have a comparatively low contribution to global environmental problems.



Australia, Belgium and Canada meanwhile are among the world's richest countries reported to have both a severe impact on the global environment and therefore children worldwide, as well as for children domestically.



"Not only are the majority of rich countries failing to provide healthy environments for children within their borders, they are also contributing to the destruction of children's environments in other parts of the world," said Gunilla Olsson, Director of UNICEF Office of Research – Innocenti.



"In some cases we are seeing countries providing relatively healthy environments for children at home while being among the top contributors to pollutants that are destroying children's environments abroad."























