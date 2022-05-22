Turkey advises citizens living in United States to avoid gatherings

Turkey 's Foreign Ministry in a statement on Sunday advised its citizens living in the US to avoid gatherings with wide participation for their safety.

The ministry said the US security units take measures against rallies that may occur in large gatherings, but also recalled some violent acts in the past where real bullets, electroshocks, and tear gas were used.

The ministry recommended Turks avoid large rallies and events unless necessary, considering the possibility of exposure to violence in such events that are difficult to keep under control.