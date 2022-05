SOLOTURK becomes first to fly F-16 at the lowest altitude, speed

SOLOTURK pilots Emre Mert and Murat Bakıcı, following long efforts, have managed to realize the maneuver of "rearing up the nose of the plane at the low altitude and the lowest speed while maintaining the level flight" with an F-16 jet in a first in the world.

Published 22.05.2022 23:23





