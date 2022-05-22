Polish President Duda to deliver speech in Kiev parliament

Poland's President Andrzej Duda has arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kiev again for a visit in support of the nation scarred by Russia's war.



He will be the first head of state to address the Rada, Ukraine's parliament, on Sunday since the war began three months ago, according to the Polish presidential administration in Warsaw.



Duda is campaigning for Ukraine to be granted EU candidate status as soon as possible.



The Polish head of state had already visited Kiev after the outbreak of war in April and also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky there.



After his return, Duda accused Russia of waging an "all-out war" in Ukraine. He would never forget the impressions from the village of Borodyanka, which was destroyed by air raids and missiles, Duda said in Przemysl in southern Poland in mid-April.



He had visited the country with the presidents of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.



Originally, Duda had suggested at the time that German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also take part in the trip. However, there were signals from Kiev at the time that Steinmeier was not welcome there. The disagreements are now considered to have been resolved.



The only member of the German government to visit Kiev this month since the outbreak of the war was Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

