Pakistan’s ousted PM Imran Khan announces plan to topple new government

“We will never accept (the new government) - no matter how long we have to remain in Islamabad, we will remain there,” Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan told reporters in north-western city of Peshawar. Khan's party, Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaaf (PTI), has asked its supporters to converge in Islamabad on May 25 to call for the dissolution of parliament.

DPA WORLD Published May 22,2022