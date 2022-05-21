News
EU: Atrocities committed during Russian invasion of Ukraine not to go unpunished
"War crimes in Ukraine will be criminally prosecuted. Atrocities committed during the Russian invasion will not go unpunished," EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders stressed in his comments to La Stampa -- an Italian newspaper -- on Saturday
Published May 21,2022
EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders vowed that war crimes in Ukraine will be criminally prosecuted and that atrocities committed during the Russian invasion "will not go unpunished."
Reynders told La Stampa, an Italian newspaper, on Saturday that 11 EU member states were investigating war crimes in Ukraine with more than 600 suspects identified so far.
Investigations are proceeding in Ukraine but also in various other European countries with testimony from people who fled the violence and the fighting, Reynders said.
He cautioned that evidence of war crimes must be collected correctly or else, "if you were to include false information or fake news, it would be a disaster."