EU: Atrocities committed during Russian invasion of Ukraine not to go unpunished

"War crimes in Ukraine will be criminally prosecuted. Atrocities committed during the Russian invasion will not go unpunished," EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders stressed in his comments to La Stampa -- an Italian newspaper -- on Saturday

DPA WORLD Published May 21,2022