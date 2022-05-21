 Contact Us
Erdoğan tells Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson to end support to terror groups in phone call

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Saturday urged Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to take "concrete steps" to end support for "terrorist" groups.

Published May 21,2022
Holding a telephone conversation on Saturday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged Sweden's PM Magdalena Andersson to end financial and political support to terrorist organizations.

Erdoğan told Magdalena Andersson that Ankara expects concrete steps regarding its concerns about terrorist organisations, according to the information released by the presidential sources.

"Sweden must lift its restrictions on the Turkish defense industry over Turkey's counterterrorism operations in northern Syria," Erdoğan told Sweden's premier while expressing Ankara's concern over the arms embargo.

"Turkey expects Sweden to take serious steps to address its concerns with regards to YPG/PKK terror group, and its proxies in Syria and Iraq," Erdoğan stressed in his remarks during the telephone call with Sweden's leader.

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO on Wednesday, following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Ankara says Sweden and Finland harbour people linked to the PKK militant group and FETO, which has been accused of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt.