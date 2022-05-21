Erdoğan tells Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson to end support to terror groups in phone call

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Holding a telephone conversation on Saturday, Turkey's Presidenturged Sweden's PMto end financial and political support to terrorist organizations.Erdoğan toldthat Ankara expectsregarding its concerns about terrorist organisations, according to the information released by the presidential sources.must lift its restrictions on the Turkish defense industry over's counterterrorism operations in northern," Erdoğan told Sweden's premier while expressing Ankara's concern over theexpects Sweden to take serious steps to address its concerns with regards to, and its proxies in Syria and Iraq," Erdoğan stressed in his remarks during thewith Sweden's leader.andformally applied to joinon Wednesday, following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.