Erdoğan tells Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson to end support to terror groups in phone call

Holding a telephone conversation on Saturday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
urged Sweden's PM Magdalena Andersson
to end financial and political support to terrorist organizations.
Erdoğan told Magdalena Andersson
that Ankara expects concrete steps
regarding its concerns about terrorist organisations, according to the information released by the presidential sources.
"Sweden
must lift its restrictions on the Turkish defense industry over Turkey
's counterterrorism operations in northern Syria
," Erdoğan told Sweden's premier while expressing Ankara's concern over the arms embargo
.
"Turkey
expects Sweden to take serious steps to address its concerns with regards to YPG/PKK terror group
, and its proxies in Syria and Iraq," Erdoğan stressed in his remarks during the telephone call
with Sweden's leader.
Finland
and Sweden
formally applied to join NATO
on Wednesday, following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Ankara says Sweden and Finland harbour people linked to the PKK militant group and FETO, which has been accused of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt.