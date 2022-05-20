News World Germany extends contribution to Mali peacekeeping mission by one year

Germany's Bundestag parliament has extended the participation of German soldiers in a UN peacekeeping mission in Mali for another year.



On Friday, 541 members of parliament voted in favour of the new mandate, while 103 voted against and four abstained.



At the request of the German government, the number of soldiers deployed to the West African nation will increase from 1,100 to 1,400 in view of the withdrawal of the French military from the region.



For the first time, there is a withdrawal clause in the mandate.



"If a sufficient level of supply and protection for German servicemen and women can no longer be guaranteed during the mandate period, measures shall be initiated to adjust the German contribution, up to and including termination of the mission," it says.



The German calculus in relation to its contribution in Mali has complicated by French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement earlier this year that French troops would withdraw from the country, citing a breakdown in relations with the ruling junta.





















