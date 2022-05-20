200 more Russian soldiers killed, war total around 28,700: Ukraine

Smoke rises from a Russian tank destroyed by the Ukrainian forces on the side of a road in Lugansk region (AFP)

At least 28,700 Russian soldiers have so far been killed during the war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said on Friday.

Some 200 more Russian troops were killed over the past day, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

It said Ukrainian forces have destroyed 204 Russian aircraft, 168 helicopters, 460 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,263 tanks and 3,090 armored vehicles since the war began on Feb. 24.

Russia has also lost 200 multiple rocket launcher systems, 2,162 vehicles, 103 cruise missiles, 93 anti-aircraft systems and 13 boats, it added.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, at least 231 children have been killed and 427 wounded in Russian attacks around Ukraine.

Most of the casualties among children were in Donetsk, Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Russian bombardment has damaged 1,837 educational institutes in Ukraine, with 172 completely destroyed, it added.

At least 3,881 people have been killed and 4,278 injured during the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

More than 6.4 million people have fled to other countries, while over 7.7 million people remain internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.