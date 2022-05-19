AS NATO MEMBER, FINLAND TO COMMIT TO TURKEYS SECURITY - PRESIDENT

 Contact Us
As NATO member, Finland to commit to Turkey's security - president

President Sauli Niinisto said Thursday that Finland would address all concerns addressed by Turkey on its NATO bid and condemned "terrorism" -- a key issue raised by Ankara. "We condemn terrorism in all its forms and we are actively engaged in combating it," Niinisto told reporters next to President Joe Biden who strongly backed NATO bids by both Finland and Sweden.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published May 19,2022
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Thursday said Finland was open to discussing Turkey's concerns over its accession application to NATO, adding that the country was ready to commit to Ankara's security.

Speaking at the White House, where President Joe Biden is hosting the leaders of Finland and Sweden after the formal submission of their NATO application, Biden said his administration was submitting to Congress on Thursday reports on the two countries' NATO accession.

"We are open to discussing all the concerns that you may have concerning our membership in an open and constructive manner," Niinisto said, addressing Turkey -- which has accused the Nordic nations of harboring terror groups including bloody-minded PKK militants.