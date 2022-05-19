Vasilije Micic last-second 3-pointer helps Anadolu Efes qualify for 2022 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague final

Reigning champions Anadolu Efes Istanbul qualified for the 2022 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague final Thursday after beating Olympiacos Piraeus 77-74 on Vasilije Micic 's last-second three-pointer in the semifinal round.

Shane Larkin dropped 21 while Elijah Bryant added 16 in the win at Stark Arena in Belgrade.

Olympiacos' Shaquielle McKissic led the Greek team with 12 points.

The game was Anadolu Efes' third straight qualification for the EuroLeague final.

In the final on Saturday, Anadolu Efes will take on the winner of the Real Madrid-Barcelona match.