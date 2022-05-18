Ukraine claims 28,300 Russian troops killed since start of war

Local residents look at a destroyed Russian tank in the village of Mala Rogan, east of Kharkiv (AFP)

At least 28,300 Russian soldiers have so far been killed during the war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Some 400 Russian troops have been killed over the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 202 Russian aircraft, 167 helicopters, 441 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,251 tanks, 3,043 armored vehicles, and 586 cannons since Feb. 24, according to the latest update.

A total of 199 Russian multiple rocket launcher systems, 2,137 vehicles, 102 cruise missiles, 91 anti-aircraft systems, and 13 boats have also been destroyed, the statement added.

The Russian forces suffered the "greatest losses" over the past day in the eastern Slovyansk, central Kryvyi Rih and southeastern Zaporizhzhia areas, it said.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in a statement on March 25, confirmed that 1,351 Russian troops were killed in Ukraine.

At least 3,752 people have been killed and 4,062 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

Over 6.2 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.