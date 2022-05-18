Turkey rescues 46 irregular migrants off country’s western coast

Turkish authorities rescued 46 irregular migrants Wednesday after Greek officials pushed them into Turkish territory.

The migrants were rescued off the coast of the western province of Izmir's Dikili district, according to a statement by the Turkish Coast Guard Command.

All were referred to provincial migration offices for due process.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Already hosting 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, Turkey is taking new security measures at its borders to humanely prevent a new influx of migrants.