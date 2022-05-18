Court to decide fate of surrendered fighters in Azovstal, top commanders have yet to surrender: Separatist leader

The court will decide the fate of the Ukrainian fighters that surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant, the local media outlet cited the Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin as saying on Wednesday.

He also added that top-ranking Ukrainian commanders at Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks are still inside the plant and have yet to surrender.

DAN news agency quoted Pushilin as saying that the hundreds of fighters who had given themselves up did not include any commanders of the highest level. "They have not left (the plant)" as of now, he said.

Russia said earlier on Wednesday that a total of 959 Ukrainian fighters, including 80 wounded, had surrendered from the bunkers and tunnels below the Azovstal steelworks since Monday.