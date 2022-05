Eight people were killed and 12 wounded in a Russian airstrike on the village of Desna in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv on Tuesday, the regional emergency service said.

The Chernihiv region's governor, Viacheslav Chaus , said earlier on Tuesday: "Yes, there are no more occupiers in the Chernihiv region but it is easy for them to reach us. Don't ignore air raid warnings!"