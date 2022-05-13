Turkey effectively fighting against irregular migration - AK Party spokesman

The spokesman for Turkey's Justice and Development (AK) Party on Thursday praised the country's policy on migration management.

"Our citizens, who have rightfully expressed their concerns about Turkey 's demographic security, should know that this issue is being followed. We are highly sensitive about Turkey 's demographic security," said Ömer Çelik following an AK Party Central Decision and Executive Board meeting chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan .

Çelik decried recent provocations against Turkey over the issue of migration, saying: " Turkey has both experience and a policy on migration management. The country is effectively fighting against irregular migration."

"On the one hand, Turkey is making efforts to solve the problem at its source. On the other hand, effective security measures are taken at the border," he said.

Çelik noted that Turkey always has a policy that takes into account its demographic security, adding that efforts are underway to send asylum seekers to their countries voluntarily and with dignity.

NORMALIZATION WITH ARMENIA

Çelik also said that Turkey is closely following the developments regarding the ongoing normalization process with Armenia.

"Recently, we see that some lobbies in the Armenian diaspora are making a special effort to sabotage this process. We follow the developments," Çelik noted.

"Until now, normalization talks have been progressing in a constructive and target-oriented manner," he added.

The third meeting of envoys from Turkey and Armenia for the normalization of ties was held on May 3.

The Turkish and Armenian envoys reaffirmed their goal of "achieving full normalization," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting.

Ambassador Serdar Kılıç was named Turkey's special envoy to discuss steps towards normalization with neighboring Armenia on Dec. 15, 2021. Three days later, Armenia appointed Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ruben Rubinyan as its own special representative.

The first round of talks was held in Russia 's capital Moscow on Jan. 14, where both parties agreed to continue negotiations without any preconditions. Turkish and Armenian envoys met for the second time in Vienna on Feb. 24.

An historic bilateral meeting also took place between the Turkish and Armenian foreign ministers on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on March 12.

As part of the efforts, Turkey and Armenia have also resumed commercial flights as of Feb. 2 after a two-year hiatus.

The two countries have been divided on a range of issues, including the 1915 events in the Ottoman Empire and Armenia's occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh in 1993, since when the land border between Turkey and Armenia has been closed.

On Oct. 10, 2009, the neighbouring countries signed a peace accord known as the Zurich Protocols to establish diplomatic relations and open the border but failed to ratify the agreement in their respective national parliaments.

Relations between Ankara and Yerevan entered a new phase in the fall of 2020 with the end of the second Nagorno-Karabakh war , which lasted 44 days in which Turkey helped Azerbaijan recapture its territory.







