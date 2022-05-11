UK would support Sweden if it is attacked, N. Ireland agreement is the most important treaty - UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the Northern Ireland protocol needed to be sorted out, and that the Belfast peace agreement was the most important treaty to protect.

"The most important agreement is the 25 year old Belfast Good Friday agreement - that is crucial for the stability of our country," Johnson said during a news conference in Sweden.

"That means that things have got to command cross-community support. Plainly, as the Northern Ireland protocol fails to do that, we need to sort it out."

Johnson also said regarding Sweden's NATO bid that "I am sure the UK would support whatever course of action Sweden decides on regarding NATO membership.

Asked what aid Britain would give Sweden if attacked before becoming a NATO member, UK PM Johnson said upon request of Sweden, the UK would provide assistance.