Hundreds protest in the Philippines as Marcos Jr leads election race

Hundreds of human rights activists and students on Tuesday demonstrated in front of the offices of the Philippines' elections body to reject an unofficial tally showing that the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos could be the next president of the country.





The demonstrators denounced irregularities in the conduct of the vote on Monday, which left thousands unable to vote because vote-counting machines malfunctioned. In some precincts, voters stayed overnight to wait for repairs or replacements.



The Commission on Elections (Comelec) denied calls to extend the voting hours and stressed the number of affected machines was small.





The protesters carried placards reading "Stop the brazen cheating!" and "Fight against electoral fraud."



Anti-riot police officers dispersed the protesters, who condemned former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr and his vice presidential running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio, who are both leading the partial and unofficial tally of votes.



"The two represent the worst brand of traditional politics and governance in our nation's history," said human rights group Karapatan. "We thus call upon the Filipino people to strongly reject the notorious tandem and to stand strong against possible and further suppression and violation of people's rights."



According to a partial and unofficial count of votes, Marcos Jr received 30.87 million votes to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte, while Vice President Leni Robredo placed a distant second with 14.73 million votes.





Marcos Jr's running mate, Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of the outgoing leader, was leading the separate vice presidential race with 31.30 million votes, followed by Robredo's vice presidential candidate, Senator Francis Pangilinan, with 9.173 million votes.



Robredo earlier urged her frustrated supporters to "listen" to the voice of the people.



"I am also aware that this dismay could be fuelled by reports of irregularities in the elections," she said.



"I know we love the country, but this love cannot be the root of discord anymore," she added. "While some votes have not yet been counted and there are still questions in this election that need to be addressed, the voice of the people is getting clearer."