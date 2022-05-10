German foreign minister visits Ukraine, first stop in Bucha

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday, the highest-ranking German government official to visit the country since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24.

Her first stop was in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv, where Russian forces are accused of having committed attrocities.

Moscow, which has repeatedly denied targeting civilians in the Ukraine war, has called allegations that its forces executed civilians in Bucha while they occupied the town a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army.

























