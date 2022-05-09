Russia developing new-generation hypersonic missiles, has enough ammo - Ifax

Russia is developing new-generation hypersonic missiles to carry out strikes from air, land and sea, the Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov as saying on Monday.

He also added that Russia has enough high-precision missiles and ammunition to fulfil all the tasks assigned to the country's armed forces.

A senior Pentagon official said in March that Russia, which sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation, was running out of precision guided munitions.