French, German leaders reaffirm need for swift cease-fire in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron German and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday reiterated the need for a speedy cease-fire in the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Our position is on the side of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, nothing more, nothing less," Macron said. "This negotiation, after a ceasefire, is the only one that will allow peace to be restored."

Only a cease-fire will enable progress on negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, he added.

Preventing the war from spreading in Europe is a must, warned Macron.

Macron stressed the ultimate goal in ending the conflict is to secure "peace and a permanent withdrawal of Russian troops" from Ukraine.

The French president said earlier Monday in Strasbourg, where the European Parliament is based, that Russia must not be "humiliated" in any peace deal.

For his part, Scholz said Moscow could "not dictate" a peace agreement to Kyiv.

He urged "progress in the negotiations" between the Russian and Ukrainian sides.

This war must be ended, Scholz added, reiterating that Russia is responsible for what he called "the war of aggression."

Scholz stressed that the "appalling war of aggression" is uniting the European partners, adding that it is important to act together.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that it was "important that de-escalation is now pushed further."

The chancellor stressed: "Ukraine is part of the European family."

Both France and Germany are supporting Ukraine militarily and politically as well as financially in its effort to push back Russia's war.