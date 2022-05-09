Philippines to elect new leader in presidential election

A woman helps her husband to cast his vote during the presidential election at a polling station in Manila on May 9, 2022 (AFP)

After months of campaigning by candidates, millions of Filipino voters lined up on Monday to elect a new president of the archipelago nation in Southeast Asia.

At least 10 presidential hopefuls are in the fray, while nine others are vying for the vice-president's slot.

A record 67 million Filipinos are registered to vote in the elections featuring a tight contest between Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son of the country's late dictator, and current Vice President Leni Robredo.

Voting began at around 6 a.m. local time (2200GMT, Sunday) and will continue until 7 p.m. (1100GMT), with ballot counting to begin soon after the boxes close.

Filipinos will also elect legislators, senators, and local administrators in the elections.

The six-year term of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte is also set to come to an end.

Duterte, who is not running in the election due to the country's single-term rule, presided over a deadly "war on drugs" that invited sharp criticism from human rights defenders during his term.