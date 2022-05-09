 Contact Us
News World Philippines to elect new leader in presidential election

Philippines to elect new leader in presidential election

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published May 09,2022
Subscribe
PHILIPPINES TO ELECT NEW LEADER IN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
A woman helps her husband to cast his vote during the presidential election at a polling station in Manila on May 9, 2022 (AFP)

After months of campaigning by candidates, millions of Filipino voters lined up on Monday to elect a new president of the archipelago nation in Southeast Asia.

At least 10 presidential hopefuls are in the fray, while nine others are vying for the vice-president's slot.

A record 67 million Filipinos are registered to vote in the elections featuring a tight contest between Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son of the country's late dictator, and current Vice President Leni Robredo.

Voting began at around 6 a.m. local time (2200GMT, Sunday) and will continue until 7 p.m. (1100GMT), with ballot counting to begin soon after the boxes close.

Filipinos will also elect legislators, senators, and local administrators in the elections.

The six-year term of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte is also set to come to an end.

Duterte, who is not running in the election due to the country's single-term rule, presided over a deadly "war on drugs" that invited sharp criticism from human rights defenders during his term.