Early voting in Australia election under way

Voters arrive at a pre-polling centre in Melbourne on May 9, 2022, to cast an early vote in the national elections scheduled for May 21 (AFP)

Early voting in crucial elections in Australia began on Monday, ahead of nationwide polling on May 21, the election commission said.

According to the Australian Electoral Commission, more than 500 early voting centers have been established across the country for a two-week early voting period.

"If you can vote on election day then that's what you should do. However, if your circumstances might prevent you from doing that then you need to think about the early voting options available, and vote according to your circumstances," the Election Commission had said in an earlier statement.

Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said he expects a huge increase in people choosing to cast their votes early.

There are around 17 million eligible voters who can cost their votes at 8,000 voting venues on May 21.

Tough contest is expected between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor Party's Anthony Albanese, the opposition leader.

In a tweet, Albanese said: "Early voting has now opened. Vote for a better future. Vote Labor."











