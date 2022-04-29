News World Woman in hospital after kangaroo attack in Queensland

Woman in hospital after kangaroo attack in Queensland

A kangaroo attacked and injured a 69-year-old woman on a golf course in Australia's Gold Coast, leaving her with severe cuts and scratches across her body, authorities said on Friday.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published April 29,2022 Subscribe

A woman was in hospital following a kangaroo attack in Queensland, on Australia's east coast.



The Queensland Ambulance Service said a patient "sustained multiple lacerations from a kangaroo" at 9:10 am Friday (2310 GMT Thursday) on the Gold Coast, some 80 kilometres south of Brisbane.



The patient was transported in a stable condition to a local hospital.



Local media reported that the patient was a woman in her 60s and that she suffered multiple cuts to her head, face, arms and legs.



























