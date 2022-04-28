Japan lodges protest with Russia over diplomat expulsion

Japan on Thursday lodged a protest with Russia after Moscow's decision to expel eight Japanese diplomats, local media said.

"We absolutely cannot accept Russia issuing the notice," Kyodo News Agency quoted Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno as saying during a routine news conference.

Moscow's decision came after Japan expelled eight Russians, including its diplomats, earlier this month as part of their response to Russia's war in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Russia asked the Japanese diplomats to leave the country by May 10.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to embark on his eight-day long visit to five Asian and European countries from Friday.

He will visit Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Italy and the UK to discuss the current tension with Russia and war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government confirmed that India has refused to allow its aircraft carrying aid to Ukraine to land in the country.









