U.S. to convene Ukraine war conference at Ramstein airbase in Germany

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is holding an event at Ramstein Air Base in Germany following a trip to Kyiv where he pledged additional support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's war effort.

Published April 26,2022
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy poses for a picture with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before a meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 24, 2022 (REUTERS)

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has invited around 40 countries to participate in a conference on the war in Ukraine being held on Tuesday at the Ramstein U.S. airbase in Germany.

The aim of the conference is to secure Ukraine's long-term security and sovereignty. It is expected to focus on the country's defence needs in the period following the war.

The U.S. Department of Defense has made clear that the conference is not being held under NATO auspices, and countries that are not members of the alliance are reportedly among those invited.

In the run up to the conference, Austin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kiev, where they met with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday and agreed to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance.

They were also provided with important information on Ukraine's defence requirements, the details of which are due to be discussed with the U.S.' partners and allies attending the conference.