U.S. to convene Ukraine war conference at Ramstein airbase in Germany

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has invited around 40 countries to participate in a conference on the war in Ukraine being held on Tuesday at the Ramstein U.S. airbase in Germany.



The aim of the conference is to secure Ukraine's long-term security and sovereignty. It is expected to focus on the country's defence needs in the period following the war.



The U.S. Department of Defense has made clear that the conference is not being held under NATO auspices, and countries that are not members of the alliance are reportedly among those invited.



In the run up to the conference, Austin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kiev, where they met with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday and agreed to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance.



They were also provided with important information on Ukraine's defence requirements, the details of which are due to be discussed with the U.S.' partners and allies attending the conference.







