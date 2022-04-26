Germany to supply Gepard anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine -Sueddeutsche

Germany will pledge to supply Gepard anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, without citing its sources.

Johannes Vogel, of the liberal Free Democrats, confirmed a report in the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung that Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht is set to offer the weapons at Tuesday's meeting with allies at the United States' Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has faced criticism at home and abroad for his government's failure to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine, has pledged the delivery of anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons from German military stocks, which he described however as "defensive weapons."