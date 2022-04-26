BULGARIAN PREMIER ASKS PUBLIC TO DONATE MONTHS SALARY TO UKRAINE

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has called upon Bulgarian citizens to donate a month's salary to a fund to purchase weapons for Ukraine.

"I call on every Bulgarian citizen who really wants to help Ukraine to donate a salary like me. Words are easy, deeds are difficult," Petkov said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Sharing a bank receipt of his donation, he said he has donated a month's salary to the fund.

Petkov noted that sending military aid to Ukraine requires political and social unity. "There are many extreme views in the public sphere on the issue. I think the time has come to turn this public energy into real action."

Petkov stressed contrary to some concerns in Bulgaria, Russia did not declare war on European countries which sent weapons to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed his gratitude to Petkov "for initiating a public campaign to raise funds for Ukraine and help us strengthen our defenses."

"This move demonstrates true Bulgarian solidarity with Ukraine. I felt it well when I was received by PM Petkov in Sofia last week," Kuleba said on Twitter.

At least 2,665 civilians have been killed and 3,053 injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be much higher.

More than 5.2 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7.7 million more internally displaced, the UN refugee agency said.





