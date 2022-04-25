Russia opens humanitarian corridor for evacuation of civilians from Azovstal

Russia announced on Monday that it again opened a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of Ukrainian civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, the city it claims to have recently captured.

"If there are civilians still present at the metallurgical plant, we categorically demand that the Kyiv authorities immediately give the appropriate order to the commanders of nationalist formations for their release," Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a press briefing in Moscow.

According to the official, Russian armed forces have unilaterally halted all combat activities at the plant to ensure exit in any direction.

"The leadership of the Russian Federation once again confirms the previously opened and permanently operating for the 36th day (from March 21) round-the-clock humanitarian corridor from the Azovstal Metallurgical Plant for the evacuation of civilians (workers, women and children), whose alleged presence in the underground structures of the plant is publicly announced by the Kyiv authorities.

"Guided by purely humane principles, the Armed Forces of Russia and the formations of the Donetsk People's Republic from 14:00 (Moscow time) on April 25 unilaterally cease any hostilities, units are withdrawn to a safe distance and ensure the withdrawal of this category of citizens in any directions chosen by them," Konashenkov said.

The Ukrainian side has to show its readiness for the humanitarian operation by raising white flags, Konashenkov added.

"The Russian Federation publicly and officially declares that there are no obstacles to the exit of civilians from Azovstal, except for the principled decision of the Kyiv authorities themselves and the commanders of nationalist formations to continue to hold civilians as a "human shield," he said.

The ministry said the information will be conveyed to Ukrainian forces at the plant via radio channels every 30 minutes, and to the Ukrainian side through Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a "special military operation" to "denazify" and "demilitarize" its neighbor.

The West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to end the war that has killed thousands and driven millions of Ukrainians from their homes, including over 5 million to neighboring countries.