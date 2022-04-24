UN chief Guterres calls on countries to renew commitment to dialogue

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Sunday that multilateral cooperation principles are under pressure not seen since the international body was founded and urged world leaders to renew their commitment to dialogue.

"The principles at the heart of multilateral cooperation are under the greatest strain since the founding of the @UN," Guterres wrote on Twitter for Diplomacy Day .

The International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace , also known as Diplomacy Day, is celebrated annually on April 24 and seeks to reaffirm the UN Charter and its principles of resolving disputes among countries through peaceful means.

Guterres also urged governments and leaders to renew their commitment to dialogue and global solutions which is "the only sustainable path for peace."