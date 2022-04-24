Brazil is Turkey’s largest commercial partner in Latin America: Turkish foreign minister

Brazil is Turkey's largest commercial partner in Latin America and that the two countries aim to increase the bilateral trade volume, the Turkish foreign minister said Sunday.

"Brazil is our biggest trading partner in the Latin American region, but in our discussions today, especially with business people … the $5 billion trade volume is far behind our potential, so our goals are big," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at the opening ceremony of the Turkish Consulate General in Sao Paulo.

Çavuşoğlu said there are deep-rooted ties of friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.

"Sao Paulo is an important trade, finance, logistics, and cultural center not only for Brazil but also for South America. It is no coincidence that our only consulate general in the region is here," he added.

On Brazil's Independence Day, he said: "I know the importance of Tiradentes Day on April 21 on the road to Brazil's independence. I sincerely congratulate both Tiradentes Day and Brazil's 200th independence anniversary. I look forward to our meetings in Brazil tomorrow."