Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Sunday that Israel was "committed" to the status quo at the flashpoint Jerusalem holy site at the heart of a recent wave of violence.

"Muslims pray on the Temple Mount, non-Muslims only visit," Lapid said, using the Jewish term for the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the holiest place in Judaism and the third-holiest in Islam.





"There is no change, there will be no change -- we have no plans to divide the Temple Mount between religions," he told journalists.