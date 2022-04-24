FRANCES MELENCHON: CAMPAIGN FOR LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS STARTS NOW

French far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon said in a speech following the election victory of President Emmanuel Macron that the campaign for legislative elections in June starts tonight.

Melenchon, who united the first-round left-wing vote around him and has already talked about himself as a future prime minister, urged voters who are unhappy with the system not to give up.

"The voters have spoken, Le Pen has been beaten, France cleary refused to entrust its future to her. Macron's election is the worst result of the fifth republic. He swims in an ocean of abstentions and spoiled ballots," Melenchon said on Sunday.