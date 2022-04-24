Zelensky receives Blinken and Austin in Kiev

President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin to Kiev on Sunday as a delegation from Washington visits the embattled country.



The two key US officials met Zelensky in the capital, presidential Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video interview on Sunday evening. Further details were not initially disclosed.



The visit was announced by Ukraine on Saturday. There was no comment from Washington.



Amid a continued onslaught from Russian forces, Zelensky said before the visit that he planned to discuss with Blinken and Austin the weapons Ukraine needs and how quickly they can be supplied.

