News World Zelensky receives Blinken and Austin in Kiev

Zelensky receives Blinken and Austin in Kiev

The two key US officials met Zelensky in the capital, presidential Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video interview on Sunday evening. Further details were not initially disclosed.

DPA
Published April 25,2022
President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin to Kiev on Sunday as a delegation from Washington visits the embattled country.

The visit was announced by Ukraine on Saturday. There was no comment from Washington.

Amid a continued onslaught from Russian forces, Zelensky said before the visit that he planned to discuss with Blinken and Austin the weapons Ukraine needs and how quickly they can be supplied.