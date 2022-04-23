Pakistan reports first polio case in nearly 15 months

Pakistan reported its first polio case Friday in nearly 15 months with a toddler paralyzed by the crippling disease in the northwest.

"Deeply saddened to share that a 15-month-old boy has been paralyzed in North Waziristan, Southern KP [Khyber Pakhtunkwa], as #Pakistan confirms a wild #poliovirus case after nearly 15 months," tweeted Dr. Shahzad Baig, Coordinator National Emergency Operations Centre for Pakistan Polio Eradication Program.

"I feel grieved but determined. This only strengthens our resolve to do more, to keep doing better, and do whatever it takes to ensure that no child ever again is paralyzed by polio," said Baig, who added that all must play a part to create awareness among the public to vaccinate their children.

The nation's polio laboratory also confirmed the detection of a positive environmental sample collected April 5, from the Bannu district in KP province.

"Both these viruses are closely related to each other," the Pakistan Polio Eradication Program said in a statement.

Pakistan reported its last polio cases in Killa Abdullah, Balochistan on Jan. 27, 2021.

"Wild poliovirus types 2 and 3 have been eradicated globally, while WPV1 cases are on a historic low. Two other WPV1 cases have been reported this year, one each in Afghanistan and Malawi," according to Pakistan Polio Eradication Program.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where the poliovirus still exists.