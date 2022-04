Carlos Ghosn says he 'smells something fishy' after French international arrest warrant

Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday that he "smells something fishy" before the French elections, in response to an international warrant sought by a French magistrate, Lebanon's Al Jadeed TV reported.

The warrant is sought in connection with a case linked to a probe into suspect money flows between Renault and an Omani dealership.