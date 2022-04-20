Ukraine has received additional aircraft, parts to expand fleet: U.S.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby holds a news briefing at the Pentagon on April 19, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia (AFP)

Ukraine has received more military aircraft and parts from other nations to expand its fleet in the face of Russia's war, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

"I would just say without getting into what other nations are providing that they have received additional platforms and parts to be able to increase their fleet size," said spokesman John Kirby at a press conference.

"They have received additional aircraft and aircraft parts to help them get more aircraft in the air," he added.

In addition, he said the Ukrainians also received support to "get some of their fixed wing aircraft more operable again."

Last week, President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine after Russia moved towards the country's east.

At least 2,104 civilians have been killed and 2,862 injured in Ukraine so far in the war that started on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 4.9 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.