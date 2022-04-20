Mozambique lifts Covid 'disaster' status

Mozambican President Felipe Nyusi on Wednesday lifted a 19-month-long state of "public disaster" aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

In a speech broadcast on national television, Nyusi said 13.7 million Mozambicans -- 90 percent of the targeted population -- had now been fully vaccinated.

"We have decided to declare the end of the state of public disaster," Nyusi said.

He also pointed to "the favourable trend of the pandemic" in Africa and "the need to promote a better balance between health and the economy."

The state of public disaster, declared in September 2020 after a surge in cases, comprised a series of tough measures, including a curfew.

The state was extended by decree in February, although it lifted the curfew and other restrictions were eased.

Certain public health measures will be remain in place "to avoid an uncontrolled spread" of the virus, Nyusi said.

Among them, travellers entering the country must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.

Mask-wearing will still be required for public transport and enclosed spaces, but not in open spaces.

In addition, people who test positive must isolate for seven days, a reduction from the previous requirement of 15 days.