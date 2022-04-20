Japan to supply anti-chemical masks, clothing to Ukraine

Japan said Tuesday it will ship protective masks and clothing to protect against chemical weapons to Ukraine.

Tokyo will also provide commercial drones to Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia, Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said, according to Kyodo News.

"The decision was made upon a request from the Ukrainian government," Kishi said at a news conference. "We will continue to provide as much support as possible to the Ukrainian government."

Japan earlier offered bulletproof vests, helmets and winter battle uniforms to the war-torn nation as the UN Human Rights office said Tuesday it has recorded 4,966 civilian casualties in Ukraine -- 2,104 killed and 2,862 injured -- during the war that started Feb. 24.

More than 4.9 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.

Japan joined its western allies to sanction Russia to force it to halt the military operations against its southern neighbor.

It also began to impose import bans on 38 items from Russia, including vodka, with the total at $125 million or 1.1% of Japan's imports from Russia.

"We will thoroughly study emergency measures to swiftly respond to the effects on people's living and economic activities," said Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda.