Heavy conflict scars nature in Ukraine

Besides the loss of life and widespread destruction of buildings and infrastructure, Russia's war on Ukraine has also had a profound environmental impact.

As Russia's war on Ukraine entered its 53rd day on Monday, footage showed that many trees had been burned or split open in the forests in the Irpin, Bucha, Borodyanka, and Hostomel areas, along with the surrounding villages in the Kyiv region that Ukraine retook from withdrawing Russian troops earlier this month.

In the fighting, ammunition has stuck in the trees, with unexploded shells, burnt vehicles, armored vehicles, and killed animals littering the forests.

The footage also showed the damage wrought by fuel from burned-out combat vehicles in the forests and fields.

Similar environmental scars had also been suffered in the Chernihiv region, close to Ukraine's border with Belarus and the scene of intense airstrikes.