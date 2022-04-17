Pakistan extends time for Indian aid transit to Afghanistan

Pakistan on Sunday said it has extended the time period for another two months for the transit of Indian aid to Afghanistan via its border.

In November 2021, Islamabad, as a "special gesture to the Afghan people," approved the transportation of 50,000 metric tons of wheat and lifesaving medicines from India to Afghanistan via the Wagah border on "exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes," said a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

The time period granted for transit of the humanitarian aid expired on March 21.

The statement said New Delhi has recently requested time extension to complete the aid transit.

"As a manifestation of our sincere efforts towards addressing the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, it has been decided to grant two months' extension to facilitate completion of the transportation. All the modalities shall remain the same as earlier communicated to the Indian side," it maintained.

The High Commission of India in Islamabad has been informed of the decision, the statement concluded.

Landlocked Afghanistan is heavily dependent on Pakistan for trade.