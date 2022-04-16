Sudan’s military to release political detainees ahead of dialogue

Sudan's military will release political detainees to create a favorable atmosphere for dialogue in the country, according to the army chief.

"We have started procedures to release political detainees within two or three days," Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in a statement.

He said the move aims to "set the atmosphere for dialogue and to contribute with others to achieve reconciliation."

According to the statement, al-Burhan, the head of the ruling Sovereign Council, met with the country's attorney-general and chief justice to "study the legal situation of the detainees and expedite procedures" for their release.

He also "directed the competent agencies to review the state of emergency and to keep some items targeting national security and the economy," the statement added.

The army chief said the military is ready "to step down and hand over power to civilians in the event of an agreement between the political forces."

Sudan has been in turmoil since Oct. 25, 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency, in a move decried by political groups as a "military coup." Ever since, the country has seen almost daily protests demanding full civilian rule.

On Thursday, the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change coalition said it will not proceed with any political process without the release of political detainees and abolition of the state of emergency.