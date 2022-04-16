Extinction Rebellion protests occupy bridges in London

Extinction Rebellion protestors occupied the UK capital's major bridges and closed down major traffic routes throughout the city Friday.

Several bridges in central London were occupied by the climate activists including Waterloo Bridge, Westminster Bridge and Blackfriars Bridge.

"We're calling for an immediate end to new fossil fuel investments as part of the rebellion and ongoing actions by Just Stop Oil continue," Extinction Rebellion said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the group carried out demonstrations calling for an end to the use of fossil fuels and for the government to do more to tackle the climate crisis.



Elsewhere, climate activists had attempted to launch protests and occupations at key energy terminals across the country.



Energy firms, however, had obtained injunctions against the protestors to prevent them from accessing the sites.



"While we value the right to peaceful protest, it is crucial that these do not cause disruption to people's everyday lives," Energy Minister Greg Hands said in a statement.



"That's why I'm pleased to see oil companies taking action to secure injunctions at their sites, working with local police forces to arrest those who break the law and ensure deliveries of fuel can continue as normal," he added.

Demonstrators occupied oil terminals which were on the banks of the Thames River and supply petrol stations in east London and across the southeast of the country.



"Officers remain at Kingsbury oil terminal today and are currently dealing with protest activity after a number of protesters arrived overnight. There is minimal impact to the wider community at this time," police said in a statement.