SEVERAL MORE BODIES RECOVERED FROM RUBBLE IN UKRAINES BORODYANKA - OFFICIAL

Several more bodies recovered from rubble in Ukraine's Borodyanka - official

The bodies of seven more civilians have been recovered from the rubble of a building that was destroyed by Russian airstrikes on Ukraine 's Borodyanka town, a rescue official said on Friday.

The bodies of 17 civilians have been recovered over the past two days in Borodyanka, where heavy clashes have taken place since the start of the Russian war on Ukraine.

"We are trying to recover the bodies of civilians here. We took seven bodies out of the debris today, and 10 bodies yesterday," Dmitri Khaminka, an official from the search and rescue team, told Anadolu Agency.

He noted that the search for bodies in the region began on April 6.

According to the Borodyanka Municipality, a total of 37 bodies have so far been recovered from the rubble.

Mine clearance activities are also continuing in the town where water, gas, and electricity have not been available until now.

At least 1,964 civilians have been killed and 2,613 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 4.73 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, shows the latest data by the UN refugee agency.







