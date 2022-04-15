Retired Muslim policeman promotes ancient Indian martial art

A retired Indian Muslim policeman in the southern province of Kerala is revitalizing and popularizing the ancient martial art Kalaripayattu, believed to be introduced by Hindu gods and remained part of Hindu rituals and customs.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency coinciding with the World Culture Day, which is being observed on Friday, K V Muhammad Gurukkal , 58, based in Kerala's Kozhikode district, said he was striving to keep the tradition alive.

The retired policeman, who got fascinated with the 3,000-year-old martial art, has so far trained 2,000 people to fight with or without weapons.

Explaining the art and its training, Gurukkal said it is divided into four levels and starts from the body moments.

"In the last stage, the students are taught to fight without a weapon. In this martial art, every part of the body learns how to protect and attack," he said.

At his Kalari center, 100 students attend the classes every day.

"Everyone is so much enthusiastic to learn this art form. It also brings confidence among the people, especially women," said Gurakkal, adding that he has been teaching the art form to soldiers and policemen.

He said while this art is associated with fighting and defense, it has positive impacts on the health of a person also.

"It has been beneficial in developing mental and physical strength ... It is also associated with the Ayurveda (ancient Indian health system) massage which helps in healing bones and joint pains. Several people come to us for treatment through this art form and they feel satisfied," he said.

Poonthura Soman, secretary-general of the Indian Kalarippayattu Federation, told Anadolu Agency that this form of art which is known as the "mother of all martial arts" is fast gaining popularity in other Indian provinces.

"When people go for it, they experience the wonders of this art," he said, adding that several schools in the state have introduced this art because it is helping an individual in learning self-defense skills.

Shinto Mathew, who has set up Kalari training centers in northern and southern India, said while the defense and fitness side of the art is widely known, not much was known about the treatment side.

"I started this center some 10 years ago. Then the student count in a batch was 10. Now, in a single batch, there are at least 150 students," said Mathew.